AUDREY I. JOHNSON
Peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mother of Adrienne R. Fairley. Also survived by: grandchildren Fairley, Matthew, Ivana, Yonina; great grandchildren Mychal-Jael and Selima; a sister, nieces, nephews and a host of loved ones and friends. Sunday, May 5, 2019, viewing at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. at Howard University School of Law Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness St. NW, Washington, DC 20008. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Truth Christ's Fellowship (mission). Arrangements by R.N. Horton.