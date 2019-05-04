The Washington Post

AUDREY JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUDREY JOHNSON.
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Howard University School of Law Dunbarton Chapel
2900 Van Ness St
Washington,, DC
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Howard University School of Law Dunbarton Chapel
Notice
Send Flowers

 

AUDREY I. JOHNSON  

Peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mother of Adrienne R. Fairley. Also survived by: grandchildren Fairley, Matthew, Ivana, Yonina; great grandchildren Mychal-Jael and Selima; a sister, nieces, nephews and a host of loved ones and friends. Sunday, May 5, 2019, viewing at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. at Howard University School of Law Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness St. NW, Washington, DC 20008. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Truth Christ's Fellowship (mission). Arrangements by R.N. Horton.
Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.