

AUDREY C. KOSUTIC

(Age 86)



On February 21, 2019, Audrey passed away in her Arlington home, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 19, 1932 in Polk, IA, Audrey was the sixth of seven children who grew up on the family farm. After graduating from Cambridge High School, she worked for Banker's Life in Iowa, and moved to California where she met her future husband, Peter Kosutic, who was serving in the Air Force. Audrey and Peter's family grew with the arrival of two sons, and the family moved with posts in Montgomery, AL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and finally ending up in the Washington, DC area. Audrey has been a beloved mother, wife, and friend to many; she is survived by son, David (of Falls Church, VA), son, Brad and daughter-in-law, Sarah Johnson (of Arlington), brother, Raymond Wee, and sister, Norma. Funeral will be held on Friday, March 22 at Faith Lutheran Church (3313 Arlington, VA 22201) at 3 p.m. Visitation at the church is at 2 p.m., and a reception follows the funeral. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arthritis National Research Foundation.