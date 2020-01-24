Audrey Margaret Littlejohn
Mrs. Littlejohn peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her residence in North Carolina. She was a native of Rutherfordton, NC, a retired teacher with the DC Public School System and the proud wife of Rev. Willie A. Littlejohn of 54 Years. The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Littlejohn will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Union Wesley A. M. E. Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, DC. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services immediately following.