The Washington Post

AUDREY LITTLEJOHN (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Praying for the family during this time of sorrow. God..."
    - Ammie Haynes McCoy
  • "Want to give our families condolences to y'all. She was a..."
    - Kevin Briggs
  • "Praying God will comfort you with His loving presence. In..."
    - Elnora Scott
  • "Rev. Littlejohn and family. You have our deepest..."
    - Velveeta Reid- Hairston
Service Information
Hertford County Undertaker's Union Inc
416 S Main St
Winton, NC
27986
(252)-358-3141
Wake
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church
320 Culpepper Street
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church
320 Culpepper Street
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church
320 Culpepper Street
Elizabeth City, NC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Audrey Margaret Littlejohn  

Mrs. Littlejohn peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her residence in North Carolina. She was a native of Rutherfordton, NC, a retired teacher with the DC Public School System and the proud wife of Rev. Willie A. Littlejohn of 54 Years. The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Littlejohn will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Union Wesley A. M. E. Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, DC. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services immediately following.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
bullet Teachers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.