AUDREY MARBACH

Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Judean Gardens
Olney, MD
Audrey Elaine Marbach  
(Age 87)  

Passed away of natural causes at her home in Montgomery Village on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA on September 21, 1931 to Edward Handler and Paula Bland. She is survived by son, Paul (Jody), grandchildren, Jennifer (Derrick) and Alexander (Sarah), and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucy. A graveside service will be held at Judean Gardens in Olney, MD at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org.

Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2019
