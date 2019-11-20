

Audrey Katherine Reniere

(née Rigdon)



Of Vienna, VA, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 83.

Audrey was born to parents Jesse and Iola Rigdon on February 18, 1936 in Festus, MO. She grew up as the eldest of four and attended Festus High School. She then moved to the Washington DC area to attend American University. While raising her three sons, Audrey worked at Human Sciences Research Corp. and attended night classes at George Mason University, earning her Bachelor of Science degree. Working with colleagues, she then started her own successful business, Kathryn Chandler and Associates, doing survey research for the federal government. In the early 90's, the business was sold and she settled into her well-earned retirement.

Audrey is survived by her sons, Jeff (Patricia) Reniere, Greg (Rex Morgan) Reniere, and Doug (Deborah Thompson) Reniere; her brothers, Robert (Inta) Rigdon, William (Elizabeth) Rigdon, and David Rigdon; four adoring grandchildren, Michelle (Christopher) Reniere Holston, Christy (Alex) Reniere Beck, Heather Reniere, and Carly Reniere; and three beloved great-grandchildren, Cameron, Myla and Kaiya Audrey.