Audrey L. Rosselot
Audrey Norma (Lahman) Rosselot died on June 17, 2019 at Goodwin House in Alexandria. Audrey was born in 1926 in Sterling, Illinois, the only child of Mildred R. and John Harold Lahman. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1948, and moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for the Department of State. There she met Robert (Bob) E. Rosselot, a returned WWII veteran who was just starting his career at State. They married in 1951 and had four children. Bob's first overseas assignment was Vienna (Austria), followed by Port of Spain (Trinidad), Kingston (Jamaica), Washington, DC, Stuttgart (Germany), Calcutta (India), and Karachi (Pakistan. Audrey was an exemplary Foreign Service wife - not only engaging with the expat communities, but also absorbing the local languages and cultures. She loved traveling and reading and retained a keen interest in current events until the end of her life. She was an ardent supporter of the Democratic Party. Upon Bob's retirement, they moved to Sumner Village in Bethesda. She returned to work, first at Garfinckels and later at an antique store in Bethesda. She was widowed in 1984, and spent her time between Bethesda and New London, NH, moving to Goodwin House in 1999. Audrey is survived by her children Elizabeth, Mark, and Anne Rosselot, and Sarah (Rosselot) Nazeeri. She leaves grandchildren Helen and Irene Hoxie (children of Anne), and Albert, Elizabeth, Victoria, Alexander and Alfred (children of Sarah and Mussadiq Nazeeri) There will be a celebration of Audrey's life on Sunday, July 7 at 3 p.m. at Goodwin House. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Goodwin House Foundation or to the 2020 Democratic Presidential contender of your choice.