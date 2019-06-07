

Audrey Smith Welch



Of Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home in the prayerful embrace of her loving family. Born in Washington, DC on July 5, 1932 to Russell and Mary Smith. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Welch (1998), her husband of 47 years. Mother of Thomas Jr. (Lynn), Sandra McCarthy (Kevin), Christine Clemmer (Albert), Russell, Patrick (Maja), Audrey Palmer, Catherine Civetti (Richard), Shawn (Christine), Casey, Kellett (Kimberly), Colin (Lori), and Brendan (Kimberly). Sister of Ralph Smith and Alberta (Cis) Weinfield. Predeceased by brothers, Russell, Frank, Raymond and James Smith, and a sister, Jean Pedone. "Gran" to 35 cherished grandchildren, including the late Shamas Welch and Colleen Welch. "Great-Gran" to 24.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, June 9th from 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Rd. in Olney, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. also at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be sent to Rosaria Communities, 15400 Calhoun Drive, Suite 125, Rockville, MD 20855. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.