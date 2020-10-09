

Audrey Ida Thurston

Audrey Ida Kathryn Cyrus was born on September 10, 1928 in Luray, Virginia. She was the fourth child of the late John William Cyrus and Hazel Viola Giles Cyrus. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Mattie Oree Leacraft, John W. Cyrus ( Junior), Lois Sherrill, Robert Cyrus, Samuel Cyrus Sr., Shirley Outlaw and Roger Cyrus, daughter, Robinette Oddoye, son, Anthony and niece, Phyllis Cyrus. As a young adult, Audrey moved to the Washington, DC where she met and married Clarence Thurston, Sr. who preceded her in death. She lived in DC for over 60 years in the same house where she raised her four children and her niece and nephew. Audrey died on September 29, 2020. She is survived by her son, Clarence (Peggy),and daughter, Linda. She is also survived by Jonathan Cyrus (Loria) and Leon Thurston (Shirley), Lajuan Cyrus( Samuel) sister-in-law, Regina H. Thurston, daughter-in-law, and a host of family and friends. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020.



