1/1
Audrey Thurston
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Audrey Ida Thurston  
Audrey Ida Kathryn Cyrus was born on September 10, 1928 in Luray, Virginia. She was the fourth child of the late John William Cyrus and Hazel Viola Giles Cyrus. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Mattie Oree Leacraft, John W. Cyrus ( Junior), Lois Sherrill, Robert Cyrus, Samuel Cyrus Sr., Shirley Outlaw and Roger Cyrus, daughter, Robinette Oddoye, son, Anthony and niece, Phyllis Cyrus. As a young adult, Audrey moved to the Washington, DC where she met and married Clarence Thurston, Sr. who preceded her in death. She lived in DC for over 60 years in the same house where she raised her four children and her niece and nephew. Audrey died on September 29, 2020. She is survived by her son, Clarence (Peggy),and daughter, Linda. She is also survived by Jonathan Cyrus (Loria) and Leon Thurston (Shirley), Lajuan Cyrus( Samuel) sister-in-law, Regina H. Thurston, daughter-in-law, and a host of family and friends. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved