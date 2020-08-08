AUDREY VEST





AUDREY RITTER VEST

Audrey Ritter Vest, 95, longtime resident of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully in hospice care at Casey House in Rockville, Maryland on July 23, 2020. Mrs. Vest was born in Dubuque, Iowa on July 30, 1924 to Richard E. Ritter and Blanche Marion Elsbury. She attended the University of Dubuque and served in the United States Navy during World War II, where she would meet her future husband. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and was a lifelong educator in the Montgomery County Public School system. Her passions included community theater, playing bridge and travel, and she was an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Beloved wife of the late Charles Eugene Vest, she is survived by her daughter, Pamela Vest Harbourne of McLean, Virginia, two grandchildren, Andrew Charles Harbourne of Louisville, Kentucky and Emily Kate Harbourne of Omaha, Nebraska, brother, Keith L. Ritter of Houston, TX, four nieces, two nephews and many devoted friends. A family celebration of life will be held in Colorado. Memorial donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.



