BarcherS Ernest August BarcherS, Jr. "ERNIE" Ernest August "Ernie" Barchers Jr., 94, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, formerly of Rockville, Maryland, went home to his Lord on July 9, 2020 from Winchester Medical Center. He was born January 26, 1926 to Ernest August and Mary Ann (Eppler) Barchers on a farm near Fulton, Missouri. The Great Depression moved the family to Washington, DC where his father found government work. Ernie enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and honorably served in the US Navy and Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He saw action in both the European and Pacific theaters during World War II at both Normandy on D-Day and the Battle of Iwo Jima, and later served in China during the US occupation. After marrying and starting a family, Ernie went on to attain a degree in Accounting from Southeastern University, Washington, DC. Ernie married Norma Faye (Lunceford) Barchers on May 1, 1948 in Browningsville, MD and lived in Wheaton, MD and Rockville, MD. He first worked for Giant Food Stores before joining the General Accounting Office. Ernie continued part-time employment with Giant and then Safeway. He retired in 1981 from Defense Mapping Agency (the former Army Map Service) in Carderock, MD. Ernie and Norma then left the confines of city life to move to mountainous Berkeley Springs in rural Morgan County, WV. Ernie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Norma; his children, Steven Douglas (Frank Kane) of Cape Coral, FL, Ronald Lee (Patricia Shipe Barchers) of Port Republic, MD, and Joy Elaine Barchers Carter (Michael Carter) of Berkeley Springs, WV; grandsons, Erick Barchers of Port Republic, MD, Matthew Carter of Dunwoody, GA, Christopher Carter of Bloomington, IN, Aaron Barchers of Saint Leonard, MD, Sean Barchers of Front Royal, VA, Brian Carter of Broadway, VA, Kyle Barchers of Huntingtown, MD, and Mark Carter of Marietta, OH. He is also survived by his older sister, Irene Wilkinson of Shrewsbury, PA, younger brother, Billy Barchers of Virginia Beach, VA, and numerous other relatives. Ernie was predeceased by his mother and father, and his brothers, Earl, Max, Bobby, and Richard. Ernie was a member of Winchester Church of God, Winchester, VA, having served on the Pastor's Advisory Council and as a member of the choir. As a dedicated community volunteer, he was past President of the South Morgan County (WV) Volunteer Fire Department and had served as Treasurer/Finance Director for Faith in God Chapel in Berkeley Springs, WV and Halpine Baptist Church, Rockville, MD. Ernie enjoyed singing, gardening, watching his grandsons' ball games, chatting with people, and playing cards with good friends. A memorial service at Winchester Church of God in Winchester, VA will be announced in the future. Mr. Barchers body was donated to West Virginia University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. ,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store