August M. Tolzman, Jr.,
(Age 103)
On Friday, February 22, 2019. August was a U. S. Army
Major, Veteran of WWII
. Beloved husband of the late Margaret L. Tolzman; father of August Tolzman, III (Nancy), John Tolzman (Margaret), Paul Tolzman (Karen), and Mary Anne Petrenko (Michael); grandfather of Jennifer (Brad), Stephen (Wendy), Tracy (Mark), Brian (Laura) and Lindsay; great-grandfather of six. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD 20705 on Wednesday, February 27 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park MD, 20704 on Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Ridge, MD on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.garysinisefoundation.org
.