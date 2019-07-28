

Austin T. Brown



Entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2019 in Oregon with loving family at his side.

Memorial service, August 3, 2019, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with repast at Colesville United Methodist Church 52 Randolph Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904, Rev. Michael W. Armstrong, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Please send donations to: STC Washington, DC-Baltimore Chapter and Indicate Austin T. Brown Memorial Award Donation on the payment. Mail to: Society for Technical Communication (STC) WDCB Treasurer, Annette Reilly, 34 N Irving St. Arlington, VA 22201.