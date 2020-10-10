Austin Joseph Doyle, Jr. (Age 79)
Passed away on October 2, 2020, in hospice care at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL, surrounded by family. He attended Notre Dame University as an ROTC student and received an Accounting degree in 1963. He earned a law degree from American University in 1972. Austin was an attorney CPA who specialized in tax law and estate planning. He worked for the law firm of Williams and Connolly until starting his own practice in 1974, which he operated until 2012. Austin was admitted to the Bar of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in 1974 and to the US Supreme Court in 1980. He was listed in the Who's Who of American Law and was a board member of the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs. He also co-authored several books on estate planning. Austin is survived by his wife, Marian; two daughters, Kelly Coticchia (Greg) of Pittsburgh, PA and Deborah Doyle (Joe Martines) of Longmont, CO; and two grandchildren Ethan Gabriel Coticchia and Michael Maxon Doyle Martines. He was predeceased by his son, John Gabriel, and his granddaughter, Caroline Emily Coticchia. A service with military honors will be held at a later date. In remembrance of Austin's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
