

AVA M. CHAMBERLAIN (Age 98)



Ava M. Chamberlain of Oakton, VA, formerly of Falls Church, VA, died peacefully on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin W. Chamberlain (U.S. Army, Ret). Devoted mother to her three children: Ken (Patsy) of Austin, TX; Judy of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Elaine of Oakton, VA, as well as five grandchildren (Kristin, James, Kimberly, Phillip, and Brent). Ava will be remembered for her incredible kindness to everyone she met, her delicious home-cooked meals, and her pure devotion to her family.

Interment will be held at a future date with burial next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the . Arrangements by Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.