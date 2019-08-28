AVA LYNN FLEMING
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Ava Lynn Fleming of Brandywine, MD, departed this life at Georgetown Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Martin Fleming; mother of Ronald L. Barnes, III, Bria N. Scott-Fleming (stepdaughter), Matthew L. Fleming, and Nadia L. Fleming; step grandmother of Aubrey Mendoza; and daughter of Alice P. Lee, and the late James E. Lee. She is also survived by two siblings Andre Lee, and Janice Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., with service to begin at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer A.M.E Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Fort Washington, MD, 20744.