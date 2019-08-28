The Washington Post

AVA FLEMING

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer A.M.E Church
7707 Allentown Road
Fort Washington, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer A.M.E Church
7707 Allentown Road
Fort Washington, MD
View Map
Notice
AVA LYNN FLEMING  

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Ava Lynn Fleming of Brandywine, MD, departed this life at Georgetown Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Martin Fleming; mother of Ronald L. Barnes, III, Bria N. Scott-Fleming (stepdaughter), Matthew L. Fleming, and Nadia L. Fleming; step grandmother of Aubrey Mendoza; and daughter of Alice P. Lee, and the late James E. Lee. She is also survived by two siblings Andre Lee, and Janice Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., with service to begin at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer A.M.E Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Fort Washington, MD, 20744.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2019
