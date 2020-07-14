Avery Drake

Avery Ala Drake Jr. died peacefully at home on July 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Avery is survived by his wife of 53 years, Colette; their children, Avery III (Mia) and Isabelle (Amy), and grandchildren; Drake and Claire-Solene Becka. A son of Missouri, Avery served in the US Army and Reserve. His passion and curiosity about geology and science took him around the world - to Antarctica for the 1961 US National Science Foundation US Navy expedition to the Bellingshausen Sea where he charted the Eights Coast, to Brazil where he developed advanced geologic field methods courses for the Brazilian Department of Mines and Energy, and throughout the United States for field work and to make his home in Washington, DC. He specialized in regional and structural geology and tectonics for 43 years at the US Geological Survey until his retirement and beyond, serving as an Emeritus Scientist for a dozen years. An avid oenophile, Avery hosted wine tastings over the decades at his home and at the Cosmos Club, and was awarded Chevalier de l'Ordre du Merite Agricole by the French government for the promotion of French wines in the US. Memorial services and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date