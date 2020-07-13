1/1
Avis McCoy
Avis Oneal McCoy (Age 59)
On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Avis Oneal McCoy quietly slipped into eternal rest. She taught elementary education for 35 years with the Archdiocese of Washington at Holy Name Catholic School and the District of Columbia - Public Schools at Murch Elementary School. Survived by her parents, Lawrence and Gertrude M. McCoy; companion, Hebert Harris Jr.; sister, Jacqueline T. McCoy; brothers, Lawrence McCoy Jr. (Jacqueline) and Patrick McCoy (Dorthea); and host of relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held for family and invited guest at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To view the live stream services please visit: www.jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:30 - 05:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
