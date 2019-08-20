

AVON R. BLEVINS (Age 93)



On Saturday, August 17, 2019 Avon Blevins passed away. Devoted husband of Vivian (Walls) Blevins for 70 years. Beloved father of Phillip Blevins (Mary), Patty Blevins Bortz; devoted grandfather of Christie Gardner (Justin), Cathy Lilly (Stephen), Stephanie Bortz Scott (Allyn); four great-grandsons; many nephews and nieces. Survived by siblings, Carroll Blevins, Clara Jean Barker, Eddie Blevins, and Earl Scott Blevins.

Mr. Blevins was born in Woodbay, WV grew up in Southwest, VA and spent most of his life in Fairfax, VA. He was an ardent outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. O'Brien in WWII from Omaha Beach to Okinawa. After WWII, he transferred to the Navy Seabees and retired after 30 years including active duty and reserve time as a Chief Petty Officer/Chief Construction Mechanic (CMC). He also retired from a long career working at DC Transit which became the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 where the Funeral Service will also be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 10 a.m.