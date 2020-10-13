1/1
AVRAM BAR-COHEN
AVRAM BAR-COHEN (Age 74)  
On Saturday, October 10, Avram Bar-Cohen of Bethesda, Maryland, He is survived by his beloved wife, Anat, his children Barak (Ariela), Raanan (Rebecca), and Talia (Adam Litle) and his adored grandchildren, Gabriel, Gefen, Luna, Maya, Nina, Caleb and Isaac. He is also survived by his sisters Tovah Reis and Chani Fedrick (Jeff) and his brother-in-law Howard Pavony (Libbe). Private funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on October 13 at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney MD. The family will be observing shiva on Zoom, with a service at 3:30 p.m. on October 14, and at 7:30 p.m. on October 13, 15, 17, and 18. Contributions in Avram's memory may be made to the Anat and Avram Bar-Cohen Desert Nova Fund at Ben Gurion University of the Negev either by check to AABGU, 19th floor, 1001 Avenue of the Americas, New York NY 10018, or on-line at https://aabgu.org/donate/donate-in-memory-of/ (write in Avi's name and select "where it's needed most" from the options given) or to the Masorti Foundation for Conservative Judaism in Israel, 3080 Broadway, New York NY 10027. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

October 12, 2020
It was with incredible sadness that I learned of Avi’s passing. He was a patient mentor, an admired colleague, an inspirational leader and a very kind person. He will be missed by so many.
Carl Creamer
Friend
