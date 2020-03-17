Avy D. Graham
Of Silver Spring, MD, was called to rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Loving and devoted mother of Judith Haley; grandmother of Marcus, Kendall and Bria; great-grandmother of Boston, Urijah and Zuriel; sister of Helen, Clinton, Morris, and Juanita; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1140 Sixth Street, NE Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.