AVY GRAHAM

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1140 Sixth Street
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1140 Sixth Street
Washington, DC
Avy D. Graham

Of Silver Spring, MD, was called to rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Loving and devoted mother of Judith Haley; grandmother of Marcus, Kendall and Bria; great-grandmother of Boston, Urijah and Zuriel; sister of Helen, Clinton, Morris, and Juanita; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1140 Sixth Street, NE Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2020
