

AZIZA BUENTELLO "Ruby"



Passed away on May 11, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Fayoum, Egypt, on May 9, 1937, Ruby emigrated to the United States in 1967 and settled in Washington, DC, where she met and married DC police officer Frank Buentello. In five decades since, Ruby served as indispensable childcare provider and loyal friend to many local families. Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved Frank and is survived by her devoted sister, Julia Gouda of DC, and nieces and nephews in Egypt and Canada. Ruby will be missed by many close friends and an extended family of the now-grown children she helped to raise, who are deeply grateful for her love. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Wisconsin Avenue Baptist Church, 3920 Alton PL., from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow. Interment will take place at Rock Creek Cemetery.