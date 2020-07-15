GORDON B. Tiane Mitchell Gordon Barbara Ann (B. Tiane) Mitchell Gordon, daughter of the late Bobby and Curlean Mitchell was born July 15, 1955 in Florence, South Carolina. Bobby and Curlean Mitchell imparted in their children a strong work ethic along with values such as Education, Integrity, Honesty, and a strong sense of Self. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus and grew up in the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a young child, B. Tiane excelled academically, due to her desire and thirst for learning. Her academic achievements caught the attention of Ms. Anne Forsyth, granddaughter of R.J. Reynolds, founder of the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. As a result, B. Tiane became one of the 140 black students selected to receive a full scholarship to attend one of the elite preparatory schools in the South. She chose to attend St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA and in 1973, she along with Cheryl Bass became the first African Americans to graduate, thus integrating this institution. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, cum laude, from Wesleyan University as well as post-graduate studies at Trinity College (USA). In March of 2000, B. Tiane's joy became complete when she married her best friend and lifelong love, Lenworth Gordon Sr. in Great Falls, VA, and became the bonus mom to two dynamic young people, Alana Janelle Gordon and Lenworth Anthony Gordon, Jr. Her family grew with the addition of bonus nieces, nephews as well as close friends that became family. B. Tiane has been identified as one of the 100 Global Thought Leaders in Diversity & Inclusion by the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM). Prior to founding her company, Square One Con-sulting, she had a 15-year career at AOL, LLC, the last seven as Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, heading the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Earlier in her career, B. Tiane worked in human resources roles with Newfield Publications, publisher of Weekly Reader, and Aetna Life & Casualty, both based in Connecticut. Her interest in diversity grew from her work as a diversity consultant and positions on the Board of Governors for St. Catherine's School, her alma mater. B. Tiane has also served as a Diversity Expert in Residence for East Carolina University and at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She has also served on the board of Women in Community Service (WICS), a national nonprofit organization that works to reduce the number of women and youth living in poverty by promoting economic independence. B. Tiane's life was beautiful, joyous and intentional! Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her and loved her. She enjoyed plays, fine arts and great music! She brought joy to those around her. She peacefully transitioned on Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by love, after a valiant battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene "Ducky" Mitchell, sisters-in-love Pamela Chance and Pauline West and brother-in-love David Gordon. Her dynamic life will be forever cherished by her devoted husband of 20 years, Lenworth Gordon, Sr.; her beloved bonus children: Alana Gordon and Lenworth "Anthony" Gordon, Jr.; her sisters: Daphne (Darryl) Jordan of Ohio, and Minerva Mitchell of North Carolina, her brothers: Randolph Mitchell of North Carolina and Terrance (Cheryl) Mitchell of Ohio; her Uncles: Roy (Eveline) Mitchell, Sr., Sammy Mitchell and Emerson Mitchell, all of South Carolina; her Aunts: Alice Smith, Lillie Hanna and Myrtle Hammonds, all of Pennsylvania, Virginia Ellis, Mary Hanna and Ida Cooper, all of North Carolina and Dorethea Cooper of South Carolina; Brother-in-Love: Orville (Dorothy) Gordon of Connecticut; sisters-in-love: Audrey Marshall and Marlene Durrant of Connecticut, Yvonne Wilson of Jamaica, and Doreen DeCoteau of California, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Due to COVID-19, her family will hold a virtual celebration for her- please visit http://CelebratingTianeTheDiva.com
for more information.Due to COVID-19, her family will hold a virtual celebration for her- please visit http://CelebratingTianeTheDiva.com
for more information.