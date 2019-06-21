

BAINBRIDGE EAGER "Bain" (Age 95)



On Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Bethesda, MD, of pneumonia and the effects of Alzheimer's disease.

Bain was born in Watertown, NY on May 5, 1924. He was the son of H. Robert and Rebecca Bainbridge Eager.

Bain was a WWII veteran and at the age of 20, served with the Seabees in the South Pacific.

He attended Nichols College before joining the Maryland Casualty Company in Baltimore. He then started his own insurance agency, Bainbridge Eager and Associates, which he ran for many years.

In 1954, he married Ellen Watson, a native of Baltimore. They raised their family in the Cleveland Park section of Washington, DC where they lived for more than 50 years. They were married for 59 years. She died in 2014.

He was a volunteer with the Washington, DC auxiliary police for many years.

He had a great love for boating which began at an early age on Lake Ontario where he spent summers at the family cottage in Henderson Harbor. His boating experiences continued on the Chesapeake Bay where he and Ellen enjoyed exploring the many coves and bays of the Eastern Shore. They also enjoyed many adventures bareboating in the Caribbean.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Mark, in 1985 and his brother, Henry, in 2004. Bain is survived by his daughter, Susan Bainbridge, of Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service to be held St. John's Episcopal Church, Norwood in Bethesda, MD on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m.