BARBARA J. ALLIGOOD
Barbara (Jefferson) Alligood, 76, of Stephens City, VA, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home. Born in 1943, in Greenville, NC, retired CIA-IT Specialist. Wife to the late James V. Alligood; mother of "Wicket"; Charlotte Passman (Darrell) and Vernon W. Alligood; two granddaughters, Crystal and Ashley; three great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie and brother, Linwood. Friends may call on Friday, September 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Winchester, VA and on Sunday, September 8, 1 to 3 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home, Washington, NC. Graveside service Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m. at Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington, NC.