The Washington Post

BARBARA ALLIGOOD

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Barbara Alligood. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC
27889-3757
(252)-946-4144
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BARBARA J. ALLIGOOD  

Barbara (Jefferson) Alligood, 76, of Stephens City, VA, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home. Born in 1943, in Greenville, NC, retired CIA-IT Specialist. Wife to the late James V. Alligood; mother of "Wicket"; Charlotte Passman (Darrell) and Vernon W. Alligood; two granddaughters, Crystal and Ashley; three great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie and brother, Linwood. Friends may call on Friday, September 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Winchester, VA and on Sunday, September 8, 1 to 3 p.m. at Paul Funeral Home, Washington, NC. Graveside service Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m. at Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington, NC.
Please view full obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.