BARBARA ANN "BOBBIE" INZANA

Was taken home to God January 9, 2020. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Caroline Inzana Santora and JoAnn Inzana Boudreau (Gianna). She was an accomplished professional musician, with many published pieces of music to her name. She had most recently written a book on vocal production, which will be published posthumously. A Funeral Mass will be held February 22, at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046. Services provided by Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the North American Bluebird Society, www.nabluebirdsociety.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2020
