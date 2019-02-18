BARBARA ANN KMETZ
On February 5, 2019, Barbara Ann (Knowlton) Kmetz of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Kmetz. Barbara is survived by her sister Joyce (Knowlton) Vacca of Walstonburg, NC; brothers-in-law Richard (Patricia) Kmetz of Silver Spring, MD and Robert (Jill) Kmetz of Austin, TX; niece Lynne (Kmetz) Seymour and husband, Douglas of York, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Riderwood Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Father William Brailsford of Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, MD will officiate. Private Interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Holy Cross Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, 2nd Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20901.