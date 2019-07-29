The Washington Post

BARBARA ANN (FIEHLER) RICKWOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN (FIEHLER) RICKWOOD.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BARBARA ANN RICKWOOD (FIEHLER)  

Barbara Ann Rickwood, 67, of Washington DC, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The daughter of the late Henry G. Fiehler and Ella Mae Weaver. Barbara is survived by her siblings, Connie Spencer of Arizona, Gail Catalano of Pennsylvania, Melvin Fiehler of New Jersey. Also nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. A family graveside memorial will be held in Pennsylvania on August 3, 2019. Arrangements by Dean Wetzler Funeral Home. Friends in Washington, DC will hold a celebration of Barbara's life in August. The family is grateful for the support of family, friends, and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Cancer Research to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street, SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.