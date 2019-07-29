BARBARA ANN RICKWOOD (FIEHLER)
Barbara Ann Rickwood, 67, of Washington DC, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The daughter of the late Henry G. Fiehler and Ella Mae Weaver. Barbara is survived by her siblings, Connie Spencer of Arizona, Gail Catalano of Pennsylvania, Melvin Fiehler of New Jersey. Also nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. A family graveside memorial will be held in Pennsylvania on August 3, 2019. Arrangements by Dean Wetzler Funeral Home. Friends in Washington, DC will hold a celebration of Barbara's life in August. The family is grateful for the support of family, friends, and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Cancer Research to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street, SW, Rochester, MN 55905.