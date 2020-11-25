Barbara Ann Zolkiewicz
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Barbara Ann Zolkiewicz, 78 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Walter John Zolkiewicz; loving mother of Jeffrey (Lisa), Eric (Lauren), and Gregg (Teresa) Zolkiewicz; grandmother of Allison, Samantha, Joseph, Sophia, Kyle, Trevor, Drew and Ryan Zolkiewicz; sister of Marietta DeLucia and Alfonso Cataldo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St Paul Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germatown, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hopital, https://www.st.jude.org
or to Caring Matters, https://www.caringmatters.org
