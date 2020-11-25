1/
Barbara Ann Zolkiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ann Zolkiewicz  
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Barbara Ann Zolkiewicz, 78 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Walter John Zolkiewicz; loving mother of Jeffrey (Lisa), Eric (Lauren), and Gregg (Teresa) Zolkiewicz; grandmother of Allison, Samantha, Joseph, Sophia, Kyle, Trevor, Drew and Ryan Zolkiewicz; sister of Marietta DeLucia and Alfonso Cataldo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St Paul Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germatown, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hopital, https://www.st.jude.org or to Caring Matters, https://www.caringmatters.org. Please sign family guest book atwww.DeVolfuneralhome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved