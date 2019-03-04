

Barbara Anne Patterson Bafford



After a long illness, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bridgepoint Hospital, was called home by the Lord. Barbara was born on June 30, 1946 to the late Rev. Carl M. Patterson, Sr. and the late Mrs. Mary E. Patterson. Barbara was employed by the Federal Government where she worked as an Investigator for the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC"). In 2006, she retired from the EEOC after 37 years of faithful service. In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Joyce Patterson Pearson. She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Carl M. Patterson, Jr.; her brother-in-law, Reverend Eugene M. Pearson; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church located at 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD 20774, viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.