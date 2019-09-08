Barbara J. Baker (Age 96)
Of Kensington, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D. Baker; mother of Richard (Sharon), Cynthia Smith
(Lewis), Robert, Bryan, Bill (Susan), the late Leslie Baker and the late Elizabeth Crowley. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD, Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12 noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Montgomery Hospice.