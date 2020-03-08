

Barbara T. Benson

August 24, 1935 - February 28, 2020



Barbara Thomas Benson, 84, of Bethesda, MD departed this life February 28, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara had many names: Bar, Bobbi, Mom, and her favorite one, Nana. Her husband, Richard C. Benson, preceded her in death, as did her parents, Alton and Yvonne Thomas, one brother, Al Thomas, and her sister, Norma Osbourne. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah B. Thrift (Kavie), her son, Thomas R. Benson (Sonia), grandsons, Richard K. Thrift and Cameron T. Benson, her brother, James R. Thomas, her loving partner of 40 years, Alan Ney, and many other friends and relatives.

Barbara lived her entire life in the DC area. She was a Federal employee for 30 years, retiring from the Nat'l Endowment for the Arts. She loved art, reading, her dogs, and the beach. Mom was funny, not always intentionally, and loved to laugh. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Bethesda, 5500 Sonoma Rd Bethesda, MD 20817 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please bring a story or a laugh to share.