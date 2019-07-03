

BARBARA Ann Bock (neé Rosendall)



Barbara Ann Bock of Woodbridge, VA, formerly of Silver Spring, MD died peacefully on June, 30, 2019 surrounded by friends and the loving care takers of Sunrise of Rockville. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas; her parents and one brother. She leaves her three children, Jason, Jennifer (Sam), and Thomas (Jenn); and grandchildren, Caleb, Hudson, Joey, Oliver, and Thomas; as well as five siblings and nieces and nephews. Friends may come on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home where services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Please view and sign family guest book at