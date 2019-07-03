The Washington Post

Barbara Bock

Guest Book
  • "Barbara was a very special lady. Loved by all. We will..."
    - Gisi n Jack Stewart
  • "I always had a wonderful time with Barbara. She was a sweet..."
    - Donna Petry
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA Ann Bock (neé Rosendall)  

Barbara Ann Bock of Woodbridge, VA, formerly of Silver Spring, MD died peacefully on June, 30, 2019 surrounded by friends and the loving care takers of Sunrise of Rockville. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas; her parents and one brother. She leaves her three children, Jason, Jennifer (Sam), and Thomas (Jenn); and grandchildren, Caleb, Hudson, Joey, Oliver, and Thomas; as well as five siblings and nieces and nephews. Friends may come on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home where services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Please view and sign family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon