

Barbara Laney Boyd



A lifelong resident of Washington, DC, Barbara Boyd passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born August 1, 1939 at Providence Hospital, she was the first child of Margaret Brew Laney and Arthur Rufus Laney, Jr.

Her more than 30 year career in communications included positions at Peace Corps, Academy for Educational Development, Corporation for National and Community Service, and Fannie Mae. She retired from Fannie Mae in 2007. Her volunteer work included Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, Sidwell Friends School, Fannie Mae Foundation, and Calvary Women's Services where she taught poetry classes for many years.

She is survived by her children, Hadley Boyd (Washington, DC) and Duncan Boyd (Eliot, ME), her sister, Anamary Evanguelidi (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and three grandchildren, William Boyd (Kittery Point, ME), Julia Parachini (Washington, DC) and Eliana Parachini (Washington, DC). She was predeceased by her brother, Tom Laney and grandson, Lyles Parachini.