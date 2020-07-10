BARBARA BROWNE

BARBARA SMITH BROWNE (Age 87)
On Monday, July 6, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Clifton David Browne,Sr.; loving mother of Kevin DeArmond Browne, Randall Harlan Browne and the late Clifton David Browne, Jr.; mother-in-law of Michael Ann Browne and Angela Theodore Karabatsos; grandmother of Daniel DeArmond Browne, Nikos Alexander Browne and Marcelle Ann Bernard. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO 10 OR LESS VISITORS AT ANYTIME DUE TO CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC) Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside Service at Union Cemetery - Burtonsville, 3001 Spencerville Road, Burtonsville, MD, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LUNGevity Foundation https://lungevity.org/
or Potomac Community Resources https://pcr-inc.org/
