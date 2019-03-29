BARBARA S. BUSHROD (Age 81)
Of Washington, DC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Bushrod. Mother of Eric Bushrod of Martinsburg, WV and Carla Slaughter (Patrick) of Clinton, MD; grandmother to Evann and Aaron Slaughter, Anthony, Lauren, Camille, Olivia and Isaiah Bushrod. She is survived by sisters, Anne Vaughn (Walter) and Beatrice Stokes; and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th St., NW, Washington, DC from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 10704 Gunston Rd., Lorton, VA, Viewing 11 a.m. service 12 noon. Interment church cemetery.