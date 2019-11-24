

BARBARA S. CASSEDY



Barbara S. Cassedy, "Penny," age 95, of Oakwood, OH, formerly of Bethesda, MD, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Barbara was born on December 26, 1923 in Washington, DC to the late Robert and Margaret (Buffington) Snow. She attended Middlebury College, graduating in 1946 with her B.A. in French, and would later earn Masters Degrees from Middlebury and the University of Maryland. Barbara lived in many places, including Panama, Maine, France, Haiti, and Burma, and taught French, Spanish and English around the world. Later she was proud to work as Librarian for the Army-Navy Club in DC. Barbara loved to travel, play tennis, listen to the opera, and care for children and animals. She was a longtime member of River Road Unitarian Church and a life-long learner. Her outgoing personality touched many people, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Barbara is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law Warren (Betty) Snow and James (Yvette) Snow, as well as her former husband and father of her children, James Cassedy. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Larry Hollar) Cassedy and Laura (Michael) Friend; and nephews, Brian, Perry, and Kenneth Snow. A graveside service took place at Calvary Cemetery's Kateri Preserve in Dayton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. Condolences may be shared with the family at