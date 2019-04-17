Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA CHADSEY.



Barbara L. Chadsey



Barbara Chadsey, a former longtime resident of Chevy Chase, passed away on March 26, 2019, in Shepherdstown, WV. Barbara was born to Margaret Reising Mahrt and Peter Mahrt on June 4, 1930, in Napa, CA. In 1951, Barbara received her B.A. from the University of Redlands and married the love of her life, Orville Edwin "Chad" Chadsey. After living in California, Kansas and Pennsylvania, Barb and Chad moved to Chevy Chase in 1970, where Chad was called to the Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church to serve as Minister of Christian Education and Barbara began teaching at the Concord Hill School. Barbara was active in the life of Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, where she loved teaching Sunday school, playing Mariners' bridge, and singing out the great hymns of praise every Sunday morning. She was a beloved first grade teacher at Concord Hill, bringing joy and a passion for education to her many students and their families until she retired in 1999.

Barbara's greatest sadness was the death of her husband, Chad, in 1986. She found new life in the love of her grandchildren, whom she adored and who loved her unconditionally. She especially loved sharing with them the place she loved most, the Chadsey camp on Mousam Lake, Maine, where Barbara happily spent every summer of the last five decades of her life.

Barbara lives on in the hearts of her children Mark R. Chadsey, Karen Chadsey Conant and husband, Tom Conant, Kristin Chadsey Stephens and husband, Al Stephens; her grandchildren Thomas Conant, Amy Conant Hoang, Rebecca Stephens, Kelly Stephens, Jake Stephens; and her many dear friends and former students.

A service in celebration of Barbara's life will be held Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, One Chevy Chase Circle, Washington, DC. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Mousam Lake Region Association, PO Box 333, Springvale, ME 04083 and Springvale Public Library, 443 Main St., Springvale, ME 04083.