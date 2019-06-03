BARBARA CHALAKEE DAVIS
Barbara Chalakee Davis, 78, of Fredericksburg passed away surrounded by her family at Mary Washington Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Barbara was a very loving soul. She loved to spend time with her family, friends, and in the company of her Native American Indian community. She was the matriarch of her family and loved to stay in touch with them even though many live in New Mexico and Oklahoma. Barbara also enjoyed a love of sports like softball, basketball, football and bowling; and she loved to shop on QVC Home Shopping network most of all. Barbara was very dedicated to her American Indian heritage. She is a long-standing member of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., and was a 50-year veteran of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She was a member of the Muscogee Creek Indian Nation. Barbara leaves behind three daughters, Mella Griffin of North Carolina, and Martha Eichenbaum (Louis), and Roberta Corbin (Chris), all of Spotsylvania County; five sisters, Thelma Harjo of New Mexico, and Virginia Kolakowski, Stella Harjo, Sharon Chalakee, and Donna Bear, all of Oklahoma. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, John Davis (Nikki), Jonah Fleener, Heather Whitby (Clifton), Joshua Griffin (Amanda), Sydni and Davis Smith
-Corbin, and Ethan, Lily and Perry Eichenbaum; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and many other close family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harrison Davis; a sister, Margie Chalakee; and three brothers, Tom Mix Chalakee, Billy Chalakee, and William "Bunky" Chalakee. Barbara's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in her name to the at []. Condolences to her family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.