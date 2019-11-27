The Washington Post

BARBARA CHAMP

Service Information
J K Johnson Funeral Home Pa
6503 Old Branch Ave
Temple Hills, MD
20748
(301)-449-9400
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
5405 Good Luck Road
Riverdale, DC
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
5405 Good Luck Road
Riverdale, DC
Notice
Barbara J. Champ  

Barbara J. Champ, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2019, in Bowie MD. Born to the late Joseph and Grace Minor, on January 3, 1942 in Washington, DC.
 
Barbara, was treasured by a host of family and friends, and her memory will live on in everyone she touched.
 
Viewing, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 5405 Good Luck Road, Riverdale, MD 20737. Interment - Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
