

Barbara J. Champ



Barbara J. Champ, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2019, in Bowie MD. Born to the late Joseph and Grace Minor, on January 3, 1942 in Washington, DC.

Barbara, was treasured by a host of family and friends, and her memory will live on in everyone she touched.

Viewing, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 5405 Good Luck Road, Riverdale, MD 20737. Interment - Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road Suitland, MD.