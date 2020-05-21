

Barbara J. Heflin Chapman



On May 15, 2020, in Alexandria, VA, beloved wife for 67 years to Donald E. Chapman; loving mother of Shannon MacGregor, Kelly Chapman, and Christopher Chapman (Kendra); grandmother to Michael, Alexis, Luke, Tate, and Cooper. Also survived by dear sister, Betty Dunleavy; nephew, Kevin (Mary Ann); nieces Kristie (Abdel), and Kerry. Barbara will be deeply missed by many other family members, neighbors, and friends. Barbara was the daughter of her treasured parents, William Oscar Heflin and Muriel Marguerite McInturff, who predeceased her.

Barbara was born in Washington, DC, and grew up in Arlington, VA. She won a "Most Beautiful Baby" contest sponsored by local Thompson's Dairy, and had her photo prominently displayed in the newspaper. It helped to set the stage for Barbara's lifelong interest in following beauty pageants and talent shows. Barbara graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1951, then won a scholarship to attend the National Art Academy in Washington, DC. She met Don Chapman while they both were traveling on a Greyhound bus! They married in 1953. In addition to her remarkable marriage to Don, Barbara considered her greatest achievements as being a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

Barbara was well-known for her elegance, artistry, sense of fashion, and design sophistication in home decor. She received many awards for her artwork, including "Best in Show" at numerous exhibits. She will be remembered, especially, for her beautiful, hand-painted, Christmas cards, which she produced for 49 years in a row.

Art and design were her passions, but Barbara also enjoyed a wonderful 17-year career at the Apple Federal Credit Union, and before that, eight years at Hunts III, in Old Town.