

Barbara Ann Cherry

(Age 76)



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with her family by her side.

Barbara was born May 25, 1942 in Washington, DC. She grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland and graduated from Regina High School.

She was the beloved wife of Dr. Charles R. Cherry, Jr. 2019 marked their 56th year of marriage.

Barbara worked at Montgomery General Hospital as a Unit Clerk and retired from that position after 36 years. She continued giving back to the community by volunteering her time at the hospital thrift store and was elected to the Women's Board.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband; children: Steve (Brenda), Don, Tina (Brian) and Kim (John); Grandchildren: Kristin (Justin), Robbie, Jonathan (Stephanie), Brianna, Drew, Caileigh and Shannon; great-grandson: Braden; Siblings: Mike (Shirley), Tim (Karen), Pam, and Vince (Patty); and a host of devoted nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Visitation Services will take place on Sunday, May 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906.