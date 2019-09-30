The Washington Post

BARBARA COHEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA COHEN.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA R. COHEN  

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, BARBARA R. COHEN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Irving P. Cohen, Devoted mother of Stephen (Lisa), Lawrence (Amy) Cohen and Jacqueline (Dino) La Fiandra. Dear sister of Janet. Cherished grandmother Kayla, Joseph, Elijah, Alex, Brandon, Elliot, Olivia, Lillyanne and Ella. Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles E. Smith Life Community, JSSA or Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 30, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.