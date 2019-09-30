BARBARA R. COHEN
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, BARBARA R. COHEN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Irving P. Cohen, Devoted mother of Stephen (Lisa), Lawrence (Amy) Cohen and Jacqueline (Dino) La Fiandra. Dear sister of Janet. Cherished grandmother Kayla, Joseph, Elijah, Alex, Brandon, Elliot, Olivia, Lillyanne and Ella. Funeral services were held on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles E. Smith
Life Community, JSSA or Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.