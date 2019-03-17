BARBARA CONYERS

Barbara Jacqueline Johnson Conyers  

Passed on March 4, 2019. She leaves to mourn a devoted son, William T. Conyers, Jr. (Francine); four grandsons, Dennis Galloway, Daniel Jacobs, Russell Johnson, and David Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Cheree, and Rajiyah Johnson; a dear sister-in-law, Geraldine Johnson; two nieces, Aminah Ali and Jacqueline Jones (deceased ); a nephew Timothy Johnson; a dear friend Wilbert H. Grandy; and a host of family and friends.
Service to be held on March 23, 2019 at St Alban's Episcopal Church, 3001 Wisconsin Ave., NW at 2 p.m.

Religious Service Information
St Alban's Church
3001 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
