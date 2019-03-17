Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA CONYERS.



Barbara Jacqueline Johnson Conyers



Passed on March 4, 2019. She leaves to mourn a devoted son, William T. Conyers, Jr. (Francine); four grandsons, Dennis Galloway, Daniel Jacobs, Russell Johnson, and David Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Cheree, and Rajiyah Johnson; a dear sister-in-law, Geraldine Johnson; two nieces, Aminah Ali and Jacqueline Jones (deceased ); a nephew Timothy Johnson; a dear friend Wilbert H. Grandy; and a host of family and friends.

Service to be held on March 23, 2019 at St Alban's Episcopal Church, 3001 Wisconsin Ave., NW at 2 p.m.