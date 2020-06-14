Died in the hospital on June 9, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia as a result of chronic heart failure. She was 74.Mrs. Copeland was born on February 18, 1946 in Washington, DC to her parents, Leslie Arthur Wiley, Jr. and Elizabeth Jane Wiley. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island with degrees in Business Administration, History and Art Appreciation in 1967. She married her college sweetheart William Alfred Copeland in 1968. The Copelands moved to Annandale where William worked as a businessman and Barbara was a mortgage banker. She retired in 2016 and dedicated her remaining time volunteering at Junior Achievement and caring for her grandchildren. Mrs. Copeland is survived by her husband, William Copeland; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Ryan O'Dell; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kim Copeland; and her brother, Bob Wiley. She is predeceased by her parents, Leslie Arthur Wiley, Jr. and Elizabeth Jane Wiley; and her sister, BettyJo Poston. Her children remember her as a kind mother and grandmother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.Mrs. Copeland will be buried in a private ceremony on June 19, 2020. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local SPCA. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at