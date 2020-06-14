CRAM BARBARA CRAM "Barb" 1947 ~ 2020 Barbara Cram of Falls Church passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Our family wishes to express our profound gratitude to her friends in Falls Church for the outpouring of love shown to Barb during her illness and passing. She joins beloved departed: Father Harry, mother Jeanne, and brother Harry. She is survived by: Husband Steve; children Matt, Stacy, Julie, Steve, and Buck; siblings Ron, Elizabeth, and Greg; and grandchildren Grant, Bryce, Loudon, Morgan, Samantha, Reagan, and McKay. Born in the Washington D.C. area in 1947, Barb moved to Falls Church in 1978.Her most recognizable and endearing quality was that she invested herself so deeply in her family, her community, and her church. Barb was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Among her numerous church callings her favorite was serving in the nursery, where she cared for infants and later watched them grow up to have children of their own Barb's achievements include: a career in politics which she cherished and made lifetime friendships; building Greenscape, a successful Falls Church business that promoted beauty and creativity; contributing to numerous Falls Church civic organizations, including the FC Public Private Partnership, the Downtown Merchants Association, the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Tricentennial Committee, the 400th Anniversary of America, the Watch Night Falls Church Celebration, and Falls Church Arts. Barb's creativity was limitless and her landscaping style won numerous awards. She also felt honored to have her garden included on The Historic Gardens of Virginia tour. Barb's recognitions include: "Pillar of the Community," awarded by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce; "Spirit of Falls Church," awarded by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society; and "Grand Marshall," Falls Church 2017 Memorial Day Parade. To honor Barb's memory, our family would ask that you live, as she has, to serve others, expecting nothing in return. A private burial was held on June 5, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church. In lieu of flowers, we'd ask that you volunteer, plant a tree, or make a contribution to the organization that meant so much to her - Falls Church Arts.A private burial was held on June 5, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church. In lieu of flowers, we'd ask that you volunteer, plant a tree, or make a contribution to the organization that meant so much to her - Falls Church Arts.



