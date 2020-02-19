Barbara June Davenport (Age 92)
On Friday, February 14, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved Wife of the Late (Ret.) Lt. Col John E. Davenport; mother of Kevan Davenport and wife Hannah, Keith Davenport and wife Jill, Kim Davenport and wife Jeanie, Kerry Davenport and wife Fran, Kirk Davenport, Kathryn Novak and husband David, Kent Davenport and wife Jacqueline, Kristin DeLauney and husband Robert, Karen Robertson and husband David, and Kelley Davenport and wife Joy. Barbara is also survived by 22 loving grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, (Valet Parking), 500 University Blvd., W, Silver Spring, MD on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Camillus Church, 1600 St. Camillus Drive, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, (fisherhouse.org
).