BARBARA DEAN
Barbara K. Dean  
Barbara K. Dean 88 years young passed away on October 30, 2020. She was married to the late Harry E. Dean. On November 13, 2019, they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Barbara was born September 26, 1932 to Ruth B. Kelley and Roger J. Kelley. She is survived by a brother, William R. Kelley. After graduating from high school, Barbara went to work at Peoples Life Insurance Co. She was responsible for the daily secretaries and administrative details to many different offices including the office of the President and CEO. She was with the company for over 33 years. Barbara will be missed by her family and many friends. Private services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
