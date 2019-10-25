The Washington Post

BARBARA DENT-HYCHE

Barbara Ann Dent-Hyche  

Departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Phaion Cecil Hyche. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her legacy, her loving son, Byron Keith Dent; one sister, Sharon Dempsey; two grandchildren, Deion Dent and DeVan Jones; one daughter-in-law, Demetricia Dent; one nephew, Lowell Dempsey, II (Leayne); one great nephew, Lowell Dempsey, III; two cousins, Jackie and Angie Bigelow; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, October 26, a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Laurel, 15000 First Baptist Lane, Laurel, MD, 20707.
 

