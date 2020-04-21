BARBARA CAROLYN DIGGS
Born August 17, 1945 transitioned this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda; son, Raymond "Fuzzy"; granddaughters, Tyeshia and Lyndsey; great-grandchildren (who were the light of her life), L'Nigh, Prestin, JaMarri, and Dilian; five brothers and sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 virus, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.